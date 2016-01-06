Wednesday, January 6 2016 9:17 PM EST2016-01-07 02:17:34 GMT
Nikita left the Kansas City Zoo Wednesday morning and is expected to arrive at his new home in North Carolina Wednesday evening. Berlin appeared to leisurely enjoy exploring the Polar Bear Passage Wednesday without Nikita to pester her.
Wednesday, January 6 2016 4:46 PM EST2016-01-06 21:46:46 GMT
There will be one final bon voyage party for Nikita this weekend before he flies in early January to his new home in North Carolina. Zookeepers are working to get Nikita comfortable in the cage he will be in during his flight east.
Wednesday, January 6 2016 4:43 PM EST2016-01-06 21:43:57 GMT
The Kansas City Zoo will soon say goodbye to one its most popular animals. Nikita, the zoo's male polar bear, is getting ready to leave Berlin, his exhibit and the zoo as he heads east to North Carolina.
Tuesday, August 18 2015 10:00 PM EDT2015-08-19 02:00:57 GMT
The Friends of the Zoo and Kansas City Zoo CEO/Executive Director Randy Wisthoff announced some changed that will be taking place as they execute their conservation strategic plan. As part of the plan, male polar bear Nikita will be moved the North Carolina Zoo this winter. More >
Friday, January 3 2014 11:56 AM EST2014-01-03 16:56:13 GMT
The Kansas City Zoo has joined other zoos from around the country to find out whether a beagle named Elvis can let them know when their polar bears are pregnant. The 2-year-old has been specially trainedMore >
Thursday, August 8 2013 6:59 PM EDT2013-08-08 22:59:39 GMT
Sniffing and eying each other, Nikita and Berlin were able to finally come face to face Friday. This was the first time this has occurred. The Kansas City Zoo posted on its Facebook page Friday that theMore >
Thursday, August 8 2013 6:59 PM EDT2013-08-08 22:59:39 GMT
The Kansas City Zoo's two big white polar bears have met nose to nose, eye to eye and paw to paw. Nikita and Berlin now share their exhibit together, but it unknown if the 1500 pounds of big, white, strongMore >
Thursday, August 8 2013 6:59 PM EDT2013-08-08 22:59:39 GMT
"I never worried about Berlin. It was Nikita I worried about," Pruett said with a laugh. "She is still our bear and always will be," Pruett said. ""She is a multi-city, multi-state bear."Her fans in MinnesotaMore >
Friday, June 21 2013 5:28 PM EDT2013-06-21 21:28:35 GMT
Nikita's intestinal issues continue to keep him away from Polar Passage, but the director of the Kansas City Zoo said the polar bear is improving.The 6-year-old Nikita first displayed signs Sunday afternoonMore >
Thursday, April 11 2013 2:46 PM EDT2013-04-11 18:46:56 GMT
There's the birds and the bees, and now the polar bears.After hints earlier this week that Nikita and Berlin were getting fresh with each other, there was no doubt Wednesday morning that love was in theMore >
