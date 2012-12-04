City of Overland Park





This is a highly skilled emergency medical services position. Maintains fire station equipment, apparatus, quarters, and operating equipment; provides public education; and prevention duties. Work is performed in accordance with general supervision and written procedures, under the command of a superior officer.



Requirements: High school diploma or GED. Must be 18 years of age or older. Must possess a valid driver's license and maintain an insurable driving record. Associates Degree in Fire Science and/or Emergency Medicine is preferred. Requires current Paramedic certification by the Kansas Board of EMS or National Registry Certification for Paramedic with requirement to obtain KS certification within 1 year of hire date. Preference will be given to Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 Certification in the State of Kansas or equivalent International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) or Pro Board Certification.



Attaching a resume does not complete the application. You must fully complete the application to be considered for employment. All fields including the required licenses and certificates must be completed or you will be automatically disqualified. An email address is necessary to apply online and receive an electronic confirmation that you successfully submitted the application.



Must successfully pass a background check, drug screen, physical, and psychological evaluation.



Qualified applicants will be scheduled for a FireTeam Video Test the week of 04/02/2018. Learn more at www.ergometrics.org. Copies of all required certifications will be collected at this time and are mandatory before allowing entrance into the exam. A photo ID will be required before allowing entrance into the exam.



Normal Work Hours: 24-hour shift; schedule to be determined by supervisor.



Salary: $3,652/mo.



Application Deadline: 03/30/2018



Benefits: Full-time



EO/M/F/D/V