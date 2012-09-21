Are you seeking a driving career with a GROWING, STABLE company that offers COMPETITIVE WAGES AND EXCELLENT BENEFITS?

Look no further - join our team of professional truck drivers and work for a recognized leader in the food service distribution industry!

The SYGMA Network, is a food distributor and a highly successful subsidiary of the SYSCO Corporation. Our mission is to provide high quality, fairly priced customized distribution programs to the controlled menu, multi-unit segment of the United States foodservice industry, and to be recognized as an industry leader in terms of service, reliability, and integrity.

Do you want to be part of a motivated, hard-working team and be recognized and rewarded for your hard work?

CDL Class A Drivers

This is a Delivery Driver position responsible for safely and efficiently transporting product from the warehouse to various customers and properly unloading the product via ramp and dolly according to customer invoices. Work is medium to heavy in nature. Half the day is spent driving a tractor/trailer unit. Must be able to climb into trailer, lift 50 lb. boxes frequently, lift up to 75 lb. boxes occasionally, and move product on the 2-wheeler. Routes are both local and over the road, and will require night time driving.

We offer the following:

Great Pay!

After training we offer component pay for our Professional Drivers

Opportunity to earn additional pay through Safety and Quarterly Bonuses

Great benefits including healthcare, vacation, 401K, and stock options

Essential Duties:

Safely transports product from the warehouse to the customer(s) and ensures product is delivered on a timely basis.

Maintain an adequate level of fuel in the vehicle. Report any equipment discrepancies to the manager for immediate action.

Unload product according to customer specifications.

Ensures all logs are completed accurately and submitted on a timely basis according to DOT and center standards.

Ensures all invoices are turned in daily and any adjustments are completed correctly. Reports all damages and shortages promptly.

Ensure complete and accurate reporting utilizing onboard XATA computer system.

Ensure all vehicle equipment maintenance reports are properly verified and completed for all pre-trip / post-trip inspections.

Basic Requirements:

Must be at least 21 years of age

Must possess a valid Class A CDL

Must pass pre-employment testing (DOT Drug screen/Physical, Background Check)

Must be able to work nights and/or weekends and be available for work on scheduled days.

Preferred Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

1 year tractor/trailer experience

Previous experience in foodservice distribution

We offer an aggressive base salary, incentives, AND a great safety bonus opportunity. Plus, we offer a $3,500 sign on bonus!

Come grow with a stable company—SYGMA! For a preview of a Professional Class A CDL Driver Career at SYGMA, click here: https://youtu.be/-NLqgwYQaCQ

Warehouse Selectors

JOB SUMMARY

Process orders for daily routes through the orderly receipt, picking and loading of product. Maintains the warehouse in a safe and sanitary manner.

PRIMARY DUTIES

Pick product for routes as defined on the pick sheets.

Attend training and practice knowledge of SOP’s and all company policies and procedures as they relate to food and associate safety practices. Notify management of violations.

Use pallets that are of good quality; visually inspect the product for damages and properly place on the pallet to minimize cross contamination; Handle products in a manner consistent with food safety procedures.

Product that is packaged in ice shall be selected in a way that will prevent ice from melting into other cases throughout the loading and delivery process

Take appropriate corrective actions when a spill or damaged case is discovered

Operate all Company warehouse equipment in a safe and reliable manner. Report all equipment failures to immediate supervisor.

Ensure that warehouse is maintained in a sanitary manner according to Company standards.

Tracks time spent on assignments for productivity reporting on a daily basis.

Follow proper selection procedures as established by the company.

Other duties as assigned by Management.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

A high school diploma/GED or equivalent in experience is preferred.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Work is heavy in nature. You must be able to safely lift 50 lbs. frequently and up to 75 lbs. occasionally. Forklift operation requires the ability to hear warehouse activity.

MENTAL/VISUAL DEMANDS

You must be able to read at a distance close to the eyes and at arms-length, with or without correction. Forklift operation requires distance vision. In addition, you must be able to perform manual task, walk, stand, sit, reach, bend, communicate and interact with others.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Activities occur both inside (protected from weather conditions but not temperature changes) and outside. Employee is subjected to extreme cold during freezer work. Hazardous conditions may exist, such as proximity to moving mechanical parts, electrical current and working in high places.

EQUIPMENT OPERATED

A Forklift, floor scrubber and pallet jack.

LICENSE OR CERTIFICATION

Forklift License

Transportation Supervisor

JOB SUMMARY

Provides support to the Transportation Manager in the day-to-day operations of the transportation department.

PRIMARY DUTIES

Direct and coordinate all maintenance of equipment.

Monitor and control all Xata/On Board Computer and log reports.

Monitor and control attendance policy and scheduling.

Maintain positive employee relations.

Communicate and cooperate with all supervisors and department heads. Keep manager apprised of any problems or potential problems.

Work with manager on routing to reduce miles.

Work with manager in securing all potential backhauls..

Other duties as assigned by Management.

ADDITIONAL DUTIES THAT MAY BE ASSIGNED

Train and supervise drivers

Conduct accident and injury investigations, complete timely, detailed reports and give to the Safety Manager. Help to prevent accidents and injury’s through the SYGMA Safe processes.

Insure DOT compliance including driver logs, route weights and trip reporting.

Provide back up support to driver position; safely and efficiently transport product from warehouse to various customers and properly unloads the product according to customer invoices.

Maintain accident file and records.

Monitor and coach driver performance.

Transportation Clerks

JOB SUMMARY:

Manage the backhaul program for the center.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Schedule, coordinate and work to increase backhaul and linehaul revenue for the center.

Work with purchasing to assure backhauls have been picked up by SYGMA Driver.

Monitor Transportation Management System (TMS) to accept new backhauls as they become available.

Establish relationships with SYSCO and other carriers to increase backhaul revenue.

Coordinate cross dock pickups with other SYGMA locations.

Manage the line haul program for SYGMA Denver.

Work with pickup locations to reduce down time for drivers while waiting for backhaul loads.

Requirements

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

High School diploma plus 2 - 4 years transportation experience. Tractor/trailer experience a plus.

For these positions and more, apply at www.sygmanetwork.com, click on Join Our Team, Apply Now, and Jobs by Location.

You may also phone Bilena Green at 816-243-4103 with questions.