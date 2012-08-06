Community Living Opportunities

CLO 's mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and adults with special needs. Since 1977, CLO has been helping individuals with developmental disabilities achieve personally satisfying, fulfilling lifestyles in the community. Read more about CLO's History

Hiring for the following positions:

Direct Support Professionals:

Teach daily independent living skills, assisting men and women live fulfilling and satisfying lifestyles! Flexible full and part time positions Full time positions working 3 days on 4 days off!! Part time positions to work around school or other schedules!! Offering affordable benefits, with generous paid time off available.

CLO is also seeking individuals who are interested in becoming House Parents for our Residential programs as well as our Specialized Foster Care program.

Qualifications include: Must be at least 20 years of age; Minimum of high school diploma Or GED; Operation of motor vehicle; Current and valid driver's license; able to pass background checks and drug screen. Experience working with persons who have disabilities a plus.