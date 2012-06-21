KANSAS CITY MISSOURI PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Job Descriptions

Alarm Repair Technician 0252

Job Title: Alarm Repair Technician

Job Title Code: 00252

Salary Grade: J61 ($21.05-31.37) - Budget Maximum

Department: Safety and Security

Reports To: Security Director

FLSA Status: Non-exempt

PURPOSE OF JOB: To maintain, repair, and replace video surveillance camera systems, alarm monitoring systems and card access systems managed by the Safety and Security Department of the Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS). This includes intrusion, and fire alarm systems. The Alarm Technician will also be required to have the knowledge to provide basic maintenance on the KCPS walk through metal detectors. Coordinate and provide oversight for outside contractors that have been hired to maintain, repair, and replace the video surveillance camera systems, fire alarm systems, intrusion alarm systems, card access systems and walkthrough metal detectors. Coordinate and assist KCPS crafts/ trades staff and KCPS IT staff to maintain, repair and replace the video surveillance camera systems, fire alarm systems, intrusion alarm systems, card access systems, and walkthrough metal detectors.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: include the following.

1. Respond to KCPS facilities and repair or replace defective video surveillance camera systems. Conduct routine maintenance on all video surveillance camera systems.

2. Respond to KCPS facilities and repair or replace defective intrusion alarm system and fire alarm system components. Conduct routine maintenance on all alarm systems, both fire and intrusion to ensure that they are functioning properly.

3. Respond to KCPS facilities to repair and replace defective parts on all KCPS walk- through metal detectors, and conduct routine maintenance on each device to insure proper operation.

4. Respond to KCPS facilities to repair and replace defective parts for all card access systems and conduct routine maintenance on each system to ensure proper operation.

5. When necessary respond to all authorized system malfunctions on a twenty-four-hour basis.

6. Maintain files and records of systems, equipment, and repairs accomplished on all alarm systems, video surveillance camera systems, card access systems and metal detectors.

7. Submit detailed requests for part orders, equipment orders, and service orders necessary to perform maintenance, repair and replacement responsibilities. All requests will be in compliance with all KCPS procurement policies.

8. Agree to adhere to all training prescribed by security management.

9. Perform dispatching as needed.

10. Program building access cards and passwords associated with the intrusion alarm systems, fire alarm systems and video camera surveillance systems upon receiving approval from the Safety & Security Department Director, Chief Operations Officer and Human Capital Management Department.

11. Delete building access cards and passwords associated with the intrusion alarm systems, fire alarm system, and video camera surveillance systems upon receiving approval from the Safety & Security Department Director, Chief Operations Officer and the Human Capital Management Department.

12. Maintain a real-time database for all programed building access cards and passwords that have been issued and deleted.

13. Ensure that all information, databases, procedures, passwords, codes and equipment specifications associated with the video surveillance camera systems, intrusion alarms systems, card access systems and walkthrough metal detectors remain strictly confidential to ensure that the systems cannot be compromised.

14. Establish and maintain an annual Fire Alarm Inspection Schedule for KCPS facilities as required by the most current National Fire Code.

15. Must have the ability to work harmoniously with outside contractors and other Internal KCPS staff while performing the Alarm Technician assigned duties.

16. Must have the ability to use a ladder or lifting device to work inside or outside District facilities at heights of five feet up to fifty feet above ground doing security camera system replacements and/or repairs as well as intrusion alarm systems and fire alarm systems repairs and replacements and/or repairs.

17. Other duties as assigned.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: No

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• High School Diploma or G.E.D. Certificate

• NICET Level II Certification - Alarm Technician

• Five year documented experience in repairing and replacing intrusion, fire alarm systems, electronic cars access systems and security camera systems.

• A general knowledge of electrical systems (low voltage) repair and maintenance.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATION:

• Previously, to have had at least one (1) year experience in the area of Camera - CCTV maintenance, repair, and installation.

• NICET Level IV Certification – Alarm Technician

• Knowledge and skills in the repair & maintenance of Walk-Thru Metal Detectors. (Garrett)

• Familiarization with Avigilon card access systems, and Avigilon security camera systems.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to

enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

This job requires that the employee be able to sit, stand, walk, speak, hear, use hands, fingers, and reach with hands and fingers, bend, stoop lift objects of at least fifty pounds; visual ability requires mono and color vision. Ability to use a

ladder or lifting device to work inside or outside District facilities at heights of five feet up to fifty feet above ground.

Terms of Employment:

Length of work year: 12 months

