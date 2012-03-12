Top-seeded Virginia is left to make sense of a historic NCAA Tournament loss against 16-seed UMBC. More>>
Marek Dolezaj scored 17 points before fouling out and 11th-seeded Syracuse shut down sixth-seeded TCU for a 57-52 victory in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. More>>
Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 75-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. More>>
Ninth-seeded Florida State has lots of guys who can score, and the Seminoles used that depth to win their fourth straight NCAA Tournament opener beating Missouri 67-54. More>>
Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble. More>>
So how do you top winning your conference tournament on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer? Try upsetting the No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament. More>>
The Xavier Musketeers looked every bit like a No. 1 seed their first time around in the role at an NCAA Tournament. More>>
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County proved that anything can happen in the NCAA Tournament. More>>
Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help second-seeded Michigan State hold on for an 82-78 win over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>
Jared Harper made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:17 to go _ his only field goal of the game _ and Auburn held on to beat No. 13 College of Charleston 62-58 in the Midwest Region. More>>
Barry Brown scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State posted a 69-59 wire-to-wire victory over No. 8 Creighton on Friday night despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade. More>>
Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall. More>>
Carsen Edwards scored 15 points and second-seeded Purdue eventually shook off the rust from a long layoff and routed Cal State Fullerton 74-48 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>
Caleb Martin scored 18 points and made two huge 3-pointers in overtime as Nevada rallied to beat Texas 87-83 for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2007. More>>
Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez has watched Kansas on TV all season, and may have a better scouting report on the Jayhawks heading into their Midwest Region matchup than his own coach heading into their second-round matchup. More>>
Cumberland's huge performance helps Cincinnati beat Georgia State 68-53 in NCAA Tournament. More>>
Kelan Martin scored 27 points and Kamar Baldwin added 24 to lift 10th-seeded Butler to a 79-62 victory over seventh-seeded Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament's East Region. More>>
Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>
Barry Brown scored 18 points, and ninth-seeded Kansas State led wire-to-wire to post a 69-59 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Friday night despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade.
Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals, Teddy Allen added 16 points, and No. 5 seed West Virginia overwhelmed 12th-seeded Murray State 85-68 in the first round of the East Region. More>>
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's relationship with the Hurley family dates back more than 30 years. More>>
The 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament has certainly mystified the Wildcats for most of the last eight times they've reached that spot. More>>
Admon Gilder scored 18 points to help Texas A&M hold off Providence 73-69 in Friday's first round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>
Top-seed UConn opens its NCAA Tournament Saturday morning against Saint Francis (Pa.) (24-9) a team out of the Northeast Conference, which is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance without a win. More>>
No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.
Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years. More>>
For one Overland Park family, the next 48 hours of the NCAA Tournament will be very interesting.
The Missouri Tigers will play in their first NCAA Tournament game Friday since 2013. One big reason Tiger fans have some hope entering the tournament is the return of Michael Porter, Jr. Missouri fell to Georgia in the SEC Tournament opener, but Porter Jr. and assistant head coach Michael Porter are confident he will bounce back against Florida State. "I didn't really know the plays that well yet, so this week got everybody comfortable with the flow of the ga... More>>
The bubble did not pop for the Kansas State Wildcats, as for the seventh time in nine years, they'll be a part of the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike saw limited action in his return to the lineup during KU's 76-60 win against Pennsylvania. Azubuike played just three minutes in his first game since March 3. He was scoreless and grabbed one rebound and a steal. "We only had five to six minutes with Dok," Self said in postgame remarks. "That's the max we could have." Even without the big man, KU was able to out-rebound Penn 41-33. Forward Mitch Lightfoot ... More>>
The NCAA Tournament leads to a different kind of March Madness away from the court for successful coaches in smaller leagues. More>>
Devonte Graham ignited sluggish Kansas midway through the first half, pouring in 29 points and lifting the top-seeded Jayhawks to a tough, grind-it-out 76-60 victory over No. 16 Pennsylvania in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
For the first time since 2013, the Missouri Tigers will be a part of "March Madness."
All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss). More>>
Freshman Oshae Brissett had a double-double and led Syracuse's second-half comeback, and the Orange _ the last team to make the NCAA Tournament _ held on for a 60-56 victory over Arizona State. More>>
The top-seeded Villanova Wildcats are rolling as they open the tournament against Radford in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup in Pittsburgh. More>>
John Beilein believes it's time for Steve Fisher to assume his rightful place in Michigan lore. More>>
Former President Barack Obama has picked his NCAA Tournament brackets.
It’s getting down to the last minute to fill out your bracket, but one thing to remember is that filling this out for a cash prize is illegal.
The Jayhawks won their 14th consecutive Big 12 title, then validated it by winning the league tournament to secure the top seed and a favorable geographic start. But the counterpoint to that is facing face Penn, which several metrics label one of the toughest 16-seeds ever.
The best teams in the NCAA Tournament often stick around for a while because of "glue guys" whose contributions can get overshadowed by flashier players. More>>
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said forward Udoka Azubuike's availability for Thursday's tournament opener will be a game-time decision.
In October 1970, one of two planes carrying the Wichita State football team to a game at Utah State crashed in Colorado, killing 31 people.
Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men's basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department. More>>
For the eighth time in the last 12 years, Kansas is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and none are more excited about seeing their team than the Jayhawks fans in Wichita.
Bill Self remembers the down-to-the-wire test that Cornell, coached by current Penn coach Steve Donohue, gave his Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse a few years ago.
St. Bonaventure rallies to beat UCLA 65-58 in First Four, gets first NCAA Tournament win in 48 years. More>>
Radford has its first-ever NCAA tournament win, 71-61 over LIU Brooklyn in a First Four game. More>>
It's that time of year again: 68 college basketball teams earn bids for the NCAA March Madness tournament. And Berkshire Hathaway employees are given a challenge by their boss.
No. 19 Auburn's Pearl back in tourney despite uncertain fate. More>>
The success or failure of teams from the Sunflower State in the NCAA Tournament might be decided not by the players taking the floor but their trainers in the locker room.
South Dakota State's Mike Daum heads list of notable NCAA Tournament performers from one-bid leagues. More>>
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he could coach the school's men's basketball team but has not interest at age 63. More>>
Wichita is preparing to host NCAA tournament games this week, and police are taking steps to ensure that the thousands of visitors flocking to the city are safe.
Business as usual? Not really as NCAA tournament begins. More>>
The No. 1 seeds in this year's NCAA Tournament should remember the Alamo. More>>
The Southeastern Conference's push to improve in men's basketball finally has paid off in record fashion. More>>
Midwest Region features some of college basketball's all-time greats in Kansas, Duke, Michigan State. More>>
Top overall NCAA seed Virginia headlines the South Region bracket in the pursuit for an elusive Final Four. More>>
Here's how to win your bracket this season: Pick Syracuse and St. Bonaventure early, and Villanova to be the last team standing. More>>
Darnell Foreman scores 19 points, Penn earns 1st NCAA Tournament berth since 2007 with 68-65 win over Harvard in Ivy League Tournament title game. More>>
There will be a couple of major differences about the NCAA Tournament selection show. More>>
While the Creighton Bluejays play their games in Nebraska, two of their players will be recognizable for the high school basketball community in Kansas City. Mitch Ballock and Tyler Clement played high school basketball in or near the Kansas City metro area. Ballock, a freshman who played basketball at Eudora, is averaging 7 points-per-game, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists a game. He was a Top 50 recruit and turned down offers from Missouri, Kansas State and Kansas to ... More>>
Villanova is tops again in the East. More>>
The Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Missouri Tigers and Wichita State Shockers have all made the NCAA Tournament.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee. More>>
For the seventh straight season, the Wichita State Shockers will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers will take on Marshall this Friday. Wichita State is the fourth-seed in the East region. The game will take place in San Diego, CA. Only Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Cincinnati and North Carolina have longer active streaks. The Shockers have another impressive tournament streak they'll look to keep alive - they've won at least one NCAA tournam...
For the first time since 2013, the Missouri Tigers will be a part of "March Madness."
For the eighth time in Bill Self's 15 years of coaching at University of Kansas, the Jayhawks will enter the NCAA Tournament as a one-seed.
The bubble did not pop for the Kansas State Wildcats, as for the seventh time in nine years, they'll be a part of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats, a 9-seed, will play the eighth-seed Creighton team on Friday in Charlotte, NC. It's the fourth time during Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber's time in Manhattan that the Wildcats will appear in the tournament. Last year, Kansas State won its first game, defeating Wake Forest in a play-in game. Their best tournament...
Kansas is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and is on a collision course with No. 2 seed Duke in the Midwest Region.
The No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier with the top-ranked Cavaliers getting preferential seeding in the South Region.
Here's who is out of the 68-team field: Notre Dame had a seven-game losing streak while preseason All-American Bonzie Colson was out injured and couldn't do enough by the time he returned.
The Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament final on Sunday between Davidson and top-seeded Rhode Island may be must-see viewing at Arizona State, Louisville, Syracuse and any other school on precarious NCAA tourney footing. More>>
Kyle Guy, Devon Hall and No. 1 Virginia completed one of the most successful seasons in the storied history of ACC basketball, beating No. 12 North Carolina 71-63 in the tournament championship game to finish 20-1 against league competition. More>>
Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game Saturday night. More>>
Deandre Ayton had 32 points and 18 rebounds in one of the most dominating performances in Pac-12 Tournament history, leading No. 15 Arizona to its second straight title with a 75-61 victory over Southern California. More>>
The ninth-ranked Jayhawks captured their 11th tournament title by downing No. 18 West Virginia, 81-70 in the Big 12 finale. Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists for Kansas, which made its case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
UConn fires coach Kevin Ollie with team under NCAA inquiry; Huskies won 2014 title under Ollie. More>>
Wenyen Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on 3s and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Collin Sexton and Alabama 86-63 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. More>>
Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists, Silvio De Sousa came up big in place of Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas proved its toughness down the stretch for an 81-70 victory over No. 18 West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament title game Saturday night.
Luke Maye scored 17 points, including North Carolina's last field with 5:33 remaining, and No. 12 North Carolina held off a late rally by No. 5 Duke to advance to the ACC Tournament championship game with a 74-69 victory on Friday night. More>>
Kyle Guy scored 15 as No. 1 Virginia advances to Atlantic Coast Conference championship with 64-58 victory over No. 19 Clemson. More>>
A North Carolina State spokesman says the school has received a grand jury subpoena from a New York court seeking records. More>>
Alpha Diallo hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:22 left in overtime and fifth-seeded Providence rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and stunned top-seeded and No. 3 Xavier 75-72 in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament on Friday night. More>>
Daxter Miles Jr. had 22 points for West Virginia and the No. 18 Mountaineers beat No. 14 Texas Tech 66-63 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. More>>
Duke guard Grayson Allen received a flagrant 1 foul for hip-checking North Carolina's Garrison Brooks as the Tar Heels forward was running up court late in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal on Friday night. More>>
Collin Sexton scored 31 and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat No. 15 Auburn 81-63 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday. More>>
Malik Newman poured in 22 points, Silvio De Sousa filled in admirably for ailing big man Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas beat short-handed Kansas State 83-67 on Friday night to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.
At the mid-major level and below, college basketball leagues face a difficult challenge in deciding how to protect the top seeds in conference tournaments. More>>
When Notre Dame completed its greatest comeback, star Bonzie Colson pounded his chest and screamed: "We ain't done!" One day and one drubbing later, the question is: Well, what about now?. More>>
Theo Pinson scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds, lifting No. 12 North Carolina while its other stars were struggling, and the Tar Heels beat Miami 82-65 to set up a second straight ACC semifinal meeting with Duke in Brooklyn. More>>
Marvin Bagley III had 33 points and 17 rebounds, Grayson Allen made his first five 3-pointers and No. 5 Duke rolled to an 88-70 victory over Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. More>>
Oklahoma's Young, family to weigh if he should go pro. More>>
Kyle Guy and No. 1 Virginia looked like healthy favorites in their postseason debut, beating Louisville 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. More>>
Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 Xavier looked every bit the top seed in the Big East Tournament in an 88-60 win over St. John's. More>>
Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, Dusan Ristic had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 15 Arizona used a big second-half run to roll over Colorado 83-67 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. More>>
Southeastern Louisiana is two victories away from its first NCAA berth since 2005 after losing two regulars to one of the more recent episodes of gun violence on a school campus. More>>
Gabe DeVoe scored 25 points and Shelton Mitchell had 21 as No. 19 Clemson beat Boston College 90-82 to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011. More>>
Kansas forward Udoka Azubuike sprained his left knee during a scrimmage this week, ruling him out of the Big 12 Tournament and putting his availability for the NCAA Tournament in question. More>>
|
March
11
|Selection Sunday
March 11
|March
13
|First Four
March 13-14
|March
15
|First-Second Rounds
March 15-18
|March
22
|Sweet Sixteen
March 22, 23
|March
24
|Elite Eight
March 24-25
|March
31
|Final Four
San Antonio, Texas - March 31
|April
2
|National Championship
San Antonio, Texas - April 2
