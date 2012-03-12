Syracuse tops TCU 57-52 to advance again in NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018 9:28 AM EDT Updated: Marek Dolezaj scored 17 points before fouling out and 11th-seeded Syracuse shut down sixth-seeded TCU for a 57-52 victory in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. More>>

No. 16 UMBC etches name in sports lore, routs No. 1 Virginia Saturday, March 17, 2018 9:28 AM EDT Updated: Senior guard Jairus Lyles scored 28 points, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Virginia 75-54 on Friday night to become the first No. 16 seed ever to beat a No. 1 seed. More>>

9 over 8 and ACC over SEC: Florida State beats Mizzou 67-54 Saturday, March 17, 2018 9:27 AM EDT Updated: Ninth-seeded Florida State has lots of guys who can score, and the Seminoles used that depth to win their fourth straight NCAA Tournament opener beating Missouri 67-54. More>>

Underdog UMBC rides wave of magical season to historic upset Saturday, March 17, 2018 9:27 AM EDT Updated: So how do you top winning your conference tournament on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer? Try upsetting the No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament. More>>

Top-seeded Xavier easily handles Texas Southern 102-83 Saturday, March 17, 2018 9:27 AM EDT Updated: The Xavier Musketeers looked every bit like a No. 1 seed their first time around in the role at an NCAA Tournament. More>>

Bridges leads Michigan State past Thomas, Bucknell 82-78 Saturday, March 17, 2018 5:28 AM EDT Updated: Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help second-seeded Michigan State hold on for an 82-78 win over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>

Harper's 3 helps cold-shooting Tigers beat Charleston 62-58 Saturday, March 17, 2018 3:35 AM EDT Updated: Jared Harper made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:17 to go _ his only field goal of the game _ and Auburn held on to beat No. 13 College of Charleston 62-58 in the Midwest Region. More>>

Brown, Kansas State stymie Creighton offense 69-59 in South Saturday, March 17, 2018 2:45 AM EDT Updated: Barry Brown scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State posted a 69-59 wire-to-wire victory over No. 8 Creighton on Friday night despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade. More>>

Purdue's Haas injured in easy win vs. Cal State Fullerton Saturday, March 17, 2018 1:57 AM EDT Updated: Carsen Edwards scored 15 points and second-seeded Purdue eventually shook off the rust from a long layoff and routed Cal State Fullerton 74-48 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>

Seventh-seeded Nevada rallies, tops Texas 87-83 in overtime Saturday, March 17, 2018 1:15 AM EDT Updated: Caleb Martin scored 18 points and made two huge 3-pointers in overtime as Nevada rallied to beat Texas 87-83 for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2007. More>>

Unknowns have TV to thank for early NCAA scouting advantage Friday, March 16, 2018 10:35 PM EDT Updated: Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez has watched Kansas on TV all season, and may have a better scouting report on the Jayhawks heading into their Midwest Region matchup than his own coach heading into their second-round matchup. More>>

Martin, Baldwin lead Butler past Arkansas 79-62 Friday, March 16, 2018 9:46 PM EDT Updated: Kelan Martin scored 27 points and Kamar Baldwin added 24 to lift 10th-seeded Butler to a 79-62 victory over seventh-seeded Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament's East Region. More>>

Defending champ North Carolina opens up, tops Lipscomb 84-66 Friday, March 16, 2018 9:29 PM EDT Updated: Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. More>>

K-State beats Creighton to move on at NCAAs Kansas State's Barry Brown (5) blocks a shot by Creighton's Mitch Ballock (24) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Friday, March 16, 2018 9:23 PM EDT Updated: Barry Brown scored 18 points, and ninth-seeded Kansas State led wire-to-wire to post a 69-59 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Friday night despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade. More>>

Jevon Carter leads West Virginia past Murray State 85-68 Friday, March 16, 2018 7:53 PM EDT Updated: Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals, Teddy Allen added 16 points, and No. 5 seed West Virginia overwhelmed 12th-seeded Murray State 85-68 in the first round of the East Region. More>>

Villanova tries to avoid 2nd-round tourney blues vs. Alabama Friday, March 16, 2018 7:16 PM EDT Updated: The 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament has certainly mystified the Wildcats for most of the last eight times they've reached that spot. More>>

Top-seed UConn looks for 25th straight opening-round win Friday, March 16, 2018 5:19 PM EDT Updated: Top-seed UConn opens its NCAA Tournament Saturday morning against Saint Francis (Pa.) (24-9) a team out of the Northeast Conference, which is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance without a win. More>>

No. 13 Marshall ousts Wichita St. in a shocker Marshall forward Ajdin Penava, left, blocks a shot by Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly (0), right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Friday, March 16, 2018 4:03 PM EDT Updated: No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday. More>>

Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83 Friday, March 16, 2018 3:28 PM EDT Updated: Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years. More>>

Porter family expects big things in Mizzou's tournament opener (AP) Thursday, March 15, 2018 10:10 PM EDT Updated: The Missouri Tigers will play in their first NCAA Tournament game Friday since 2013. One big reason Tiger fans have some hope entering the tournament is the return of Michael Porter, Jr. Missouri fell to Georgia in the SEC Tournament opener, but Porter Jr. and assistant head coach Michael Porter are confident he will bounce back against Florida State. "I didn't really know the plays that well yet, so this week got everybody comfortable with the flow of the ga... More>>

Creighton's Foster faces former team, coach in Kansas State (AP File Photo) The bubble did not pop for the Kansas State Wildcats, as for the seventh time in nine years, they'll be a part of the NCAA Tournament. More>>

Azubuike limited in return, Self hopes for more on Saturday (AP File Photo) Thursday, March 15, 2018 6:42 PM EDT Updated: Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike saw limited action in his return to the lineup during KU's 76-60 win against Pennsylvania. Azubuike played just three minutes in his first game since March 3. He was scoreless and grabbed one rebound and a steal. "We only had five to six minutes with Dok," Self said in postgame remarks. "That's the max we could have." Even without the big man, KU was able to out-rebound Penn 41-33. Forward Mitch Lightfoot ... More>>

Top-seeded Kansas comes alive, beats Penn 76-60 in NCAA tourney Devonte Graham ignited sluggish Kansas midway through the first half, pouring in 29 points and lifting the top-seeded Jayhawks to a tough, grind-it-out 76-60 victory. (AP) Thursday, March 15, 2018 4:20 PM EDT Updated: Devonte Graham ignited sluggish Kansas midway through the first half, pouring in 29 points and lifting the top-seeded Jayhawks to a tough, grind-it-out 76-60 victory over No. 16 Pennsylvania in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. More>>

Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around Thursday, March 15, 2018 1:16 PM EDT Updated: All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss). More>>

Last-in Syracuse rallies for 60-56 win over Arizona State Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:37 PM EDT Updated: Freshman Oshae Brissett had a double-double and led Syracuse's second-half comeback, and the Orange _ the last team to make the NCAA Tournament _ held on for a 60-56 victory over Arizona State. More>>

Villanova tries to avoid another upset on opening weekend Thursday, March 15, 2018 12:36 PM EDT Updated: The top-seeded Villanova Wildcats are rolling as they open the tournament against Radford in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup in Pittsburgh. More>>

Wagering rules to remember in the NCAA tourney Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:32 AM EDT Updated: It’s getting down to the last minute to fill out your bracket, but one thing to remember is that filling this out for a cash prize is illegal. More>>

Top-seeded Kansas begins Midwest march against Pennsylvania Thursday, March 15, 2018 8:14 AM EDT Updated: The Jayhawks won their 14th consecutive Big 12 title, then validated it by winning the league tournament to secure the top seed and a favorable geographic start. But the counterpoint to that is facing face Penn, which several metrics label one of the toughest 16-seeds ever. More>>

Glue guys in NCAAs, from Arizona's Alkins to Zags' Melson Thursday, March 15, 2018 5:55 AM EDT Updated: The best teams in the NCAA Tournament often stick around for a while because of "glue guys" whose contributions can get overshadowed by flashier players. More>>

Wichita State, Marshall meet 48 years after plane crashes Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni. (AP) In October 1970, one of two planes carrying the Wichita State football team to a game at Utah State crashed in Colorado, killing 31 people. More>>

Tubby Smith out as Memphis men's hoops coach after 2 seasons Updated: Wednesday, March 14, 2018 6:48 PM EDT Updated: Tubby Smith has been fired as Memphis men's basketball coach after two seasons amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department. More>>

4,000 students offer warm welcome for Jayhawks in Wichita for NCAA tourney Wednesday, March 14, 2018 5:42 PM EDT Updated: For the eighth time in the last 12 years, Kansas is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and none are more excited about seeing their team than the Jayhawks fans in Wichita. More>>

Top-seeded KU wary of No. 16 Penn in NCAA tourney opener Wednesday, March 14, 2018 4:15 PM EDT Updated: Bill Self remembers the down-to-the-wire test that Cornell, coached by current Penn coach Steve Donohue, gave his Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse a few years ago. More>>

Warren Buffett's bracket challenge offers $1M or $2M for life (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Tuesday, March 13, 2018 3:00 PM EDT Updated: It's that time of year again: 68 college basketball teams earn bids for the NCAA March Madness tournament. And Berkshire Hathaway employees are given a challenge by their boss. More>>

Jayhawks, Wildcats banged up entering NCAA Tournament Tuesday, March 13, 2018 1:46 PM EDT Updated: The success or failure of teams from the Sunflower State in the NCAA Tournament might be decided not by the players taking the floor but their trainers in the locker room. More>>

Wichita police preparing for NCAA tournament Nearly 70 police officers will be working two shifts during the tournament. Patrols will be on foot, bicycle, car, horseback and ATV. (AP) Tuesday, March 13, 2018 10:18 AM EDT Updated: Wichita is preparing to host NCAA tournament games this week, and police are taking steps to ensure that the thousands of visitors flocking to the city are safe. More>>

Kansas is No. 1 in Midwest Region featuring all-time greats Updated: Monday, March 12, 2018 9:25 AM EDT Updated: Midwest Region features some of college basketball's all-time greats in Kansas, Duke, Michigan State. More>>

Penn beats Harvard to clinch spot in NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 11, 2018 10:44 PM EDT Updated: Darnell Foreman scores 19 points, Penn earns 1st NCAA Tournament berth since 2007 with 68-65 win over Harvard in Ivy League Tournament title game. More>>

Kansas State to face two Kansas City metro hoops standouts on Creighton's roster (AP File Photo) Sunday, March 11, 2018 10:13 PM EDT Updated: While the Creighton Bluejays play their games in Nebraska, two of their players will be recognizable for the high school basketball community in Kansas City. Mitch Ballock and Tyler Clement played high school basketball in or near the Kansas City metro area. Ballock, a freshman who played basketball at Eudora, is averaging 7 points-per-game, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists a game. He was a Top 50 recruit and turned down offers from Missouri, Kansas State and Kansas to ... More>>

Game times announced for opening rounds of NCAA Tournament (AP File Photo) Sunday, March 11, 2018 8:30 PM EDT Updated: The Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Missouri Tigers and Wichita State Shockers have all made the NCAA Tournament. More>>

Kentucky tops Vols, wins fourth straight SEC tourney title Sunday, March 11, 2018 8:25 PM EDT Updated: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 77-72 win over No. 13 Tennessee. More>>

No shock: Wichita State extends tournament streak to seven seasons (AP File) Sunday, March 11, 2018 8:04 PM EDT Updated: For the seventh straight season, the Wichita State Shockers will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers will take on Marshall this Friday. Wichita State is the fourth-seed in the East region. The game will take place in San Diego, CA. Only Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Cincinnati and North Carolina have longer active streaks. The Shockers have another impressive tournament streak they'll look to keep alive - they've won at least one NCAA tournam... More>>

Top-seeded Jayhawks begin tournament run against Penn (AP File Photo) Sunday, March 11, 2018 8:02 PM EDT Updated: For the eighth time in Bill Self's 15 years of coaching at University of Kansas, the Jayhawks will enter the NCAA Tournament as a one-seed. More>>

Kansas State back in NCAA Tournament, to take on Creighton (AP File Photo) Sunday, March 11, 2018 8:00 PM EDT Updated: The bubble did not pop for the Kansas State Wildcats, as for the seventh time in nine years, they'll be a part of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats, a 9-seed, will play the eighth-seed Creighton team on Friday in Charlotte, NC. It's the fourth time during Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber's time in Manhattan that the Wildcats will appear in the tournament. Last year, Kansas State won its first game, defeating Wake Forest in a play-in game. Their best tournament... More>>

No. 1 seed Kansas, No. 2 Duke on collision course in Midwest Sunday, March 11, 2018 7:17 PM EDT Updated: Kansas is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and is on a collision course with No. 2 seed Duke in the Midwest Region. More>>

Virginia, Villanova, Kansas, Xavier are 1 seeds Kansas players celebrate during the second half of the NCAA college basketball championship game against West Virginia in the Big 12 men's tournament Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas won 81-70. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Sunday, March 11, 2018 6:59 PM EDT Updated: The No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament are Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier with the top-ranked Cavaliers getting preferential seeding in the South Region. More>>

NCAA bubble burst for Notre Dame and Louisville Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson (35) shoots against Duke guard Gary Trent Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Sunday, March 11, 2018 6:47 PM EDT Updated: Here's who is out of the 68-team field: Notre Dame had a seven-game losing streak while preseason All-American Bonzie Colson was out injured and couldn't do enough by the time he returned. More>>

BUBBLE WATCH: Davidson takes best shot; 'Bama, USC wait Sunday, March 11, 2018 5:42 PM EDT Updated: The Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament final on Sunday between Davidson and top-seeded Rhode Island may be must-see viewing at Arizona State, Louisville, Syracuse and any other school on precarious NCAA tourney footing. More>>

No. 1 Virginia wins ACC title, 71-63 over No. 12 NCarolina Sunday, March 11, 2018 5:40 PM EDT Updated: Kyle Guy, Devon Hall and No. 1 Virginia completed one of the most successful seasons in the storied history of ACC basketball, beating No. 12 North Carolina 71-63 in the tournament championship game to finish 20-1 against league competition. More>>

Villanova tops Providence for 2nd straight Big East title Sunday, March 11, 2018 5:11 PM EDT Updated: Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game Saturday night. More>>

No. 15 Arizona beats USC 75-61 to defend Pac-12 title. Sunday, March 11, 2018 1:13 PM EDT Updated: Deandre Ayton had 32 points and 18 rebounds in one of the most dominating performances in Pac-12 Tournament history, leading No. 15 Arizona to its second straight title with a 75-61 victory over Southern California. More>>

Jayhawks take conference crown, make their case for a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament The ninth-ranked Jayhawks captured their 11th tournament title by downing No. 18 West Virginia, 81-70 in the Big 12 finale. Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists for Kansas, which made its case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. More>>

Gabriel, Kentucky use 3-point barrage to beat Alabama 86-63 Saturday, March 10, 2018 9:36 PM EST Updated: Wenyen Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on 3s and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Collin Sexton and Alabama 86-63 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. More>>

Kansas tops West Virginia 81-70 to win Big 12 tourney title It was the second time in three years that Kansas had beaten West Virginia (24-10) in the title game. (AP) Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:54 PM EST Updated: Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists, Silvio De Sousa came up big in place of Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas proved its toughness down the stretch for an 81-70 victory over No. 18 West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament title game Saturday night. More>>

North Carolina holds off Duke to advance to ACC title game Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:28 PM EST Updated: Luke Maye scored 17 points, including North Carolina's last field with 5:33 remaining, and No. 12 North Carolina held off a late rally by No. 5 Duke to advance to the ACC Tournament championship game with a 74-69 victory on Friday night. More>>

NC State gets grand jury subpoena for records from NY court Saturday, March 10, 2018 1:30 PM EST Updated: A North Carolina State spokesman says the school has received a grand jury subpoena from a New York court seeking records. More>>

Providence rallies from 17 down to stun No. 3 Xavier Saturday, March 10, 2018 1:11 PM EST Updated: Alpha Diallo hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:22 left in overtime and fifth-seeded Providence rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit and stunned top-seeded and No. 3 Xavier 75-72 in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament on Friday night. More>>

Duke's Allen gets flagrant 1 for hip check on UNC's Brooks Saturday, March 10, 2018 2:07 AM EST Updated: Duke guard Grayson Allen received a flagrant 1 foul for hip-checking North Carolina's Garrison Brooks as the Tar Heels forward was running up court late in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal on Friday night. More>>

Sexton leads Alabama's 2nd-half surge to beat No. 16 Auburn Saturday, March 10, 2018 12:08 AM EST Updated: Collin Sexton scored 31 and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat No. 15 Auburn 81-63 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday. More>>

No. 9 Kansas eases by K-State, 83-67, in Big 12 semifinal It was the Jayhawks' eighth straight win over Kansas State, and they remained perfect in 10 games against their cross-state rival in the Big 12 Tournament. (AP) Friday, March 9, 2018 9:31 PM EST Updated: Malik Newman poured in 22 points, Silvio De Sousa filled in admirably for ailing big man Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas beat short-handed Kansas State 83-67 on Friday night to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game. More>>

One-bid leagues vary in protecting top seeds Friday, March 9, 2018 5:16 PM EST Updated: At the mid-major level and below, college basketball leagues face a difficult challenge in deciding how to protect the top seeds in conference tournaments. More>>

Notre Dame's drubbing provides plenty of bubble intrigue Friday, March 9, 2018 3:55 PM EST Updated: When Notre Dame completed its greatest comeback, star Bonzie Colson pounded his chest and screamed: "We ain't done!" One day and one drubbing later, the question is: Well, what about now?. More>>

North Carolina beats Miami 82-65 and gets Duke next at ACC Friday, March 9, 2018 10:30 AM EST Updated: Theo Pinson scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds, lifting No. 12 North Carolina while its other stars were struggling, and the Tar Heels beat Miami 82-65 to set up a second straight ACC semifinal meeting with Duke in Brooklyn. More>>

Bagley, No. 5 Duke rout Notre Dame 88-70 in ACC tourney Friday, March 9, 2018 10:29 AM EST Updated: Marvin Bagley III had 33 points and 17 rebounds, Grayson Allen made his first five 3-pointers and No. 5 Duke rolled to an 88-70 victory over Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. More>>

Guy scores 19, No. 1 Virginia tops Louisville in ACC tourney Friday, March 9, 2018 2:56 AM EST Updated: Kyle Guy and No. 1 Virginia looked like healthy favorites in their postseason debut, beating Louisville 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. More>>

Bluiett sparks No. 3 Xavier in Big East win over St. John's Friday, March 9, 2018 2:49 AM EST Updated: Trevon Bluiett scored 27 points, Kaiser Gates had 16 and No. 3 Xavier looked every bit the top seed in the Big East Tournament in an 88-60 win over St. John's. More>>

No. 15 Arizona surges past Colorado 83-67 at Pac-12 tourney Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:55 PM EST Updated: Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, Dusan Ristic had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 15 Arizona used a big second-half run to roll over Colorado 83-67 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. More>>

SE Louisiana opens postseason amid gun violence fallout Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:08 PM EST Updated: Southeastern Louisiana is two victories away from its first NCAA berth since 2005 after losing two regulars to one of the more recent episodes of gun violence on a school campus. More>>

Clemson beats BC 90-82 to set up rematch with No. 1 Virginia Thursday, March 8, 2018 6:27 PM EST Updated: Gabe DeVoe scored 25 points and Shelton Mitchell had 21 as No. 19 Clemson beat Boston College 90-82 to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011. More>>