The magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened last summer at Universal Orlando. The theme park offers rides, shops and dining of Harry Potter.

Muggles and wizards who can't get enough of Harry Potter fly off to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. You can soar through the Forbidden Forest, drink Butterbeer at Three Broomsticks and have a wand choose you at Ollivanders at the theme park in Orlando.

