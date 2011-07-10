Convergys is now hiring in Olathe!

Be part of a team dedicated to helping Small Businesses succeed in running their business!

Now Hiring

Technical Customer Service Representative

Convergys is hiring people with a passion for helping small businesses succeed. Convergys customers are small businesses that use QuickBooks to run their business. The Convergys team helps its customers learn how to use QuickBooks to its fullest potential and trouble shoots technical issues. Support topics include how to create an invoice, how to set up payroll and how to reconcile books.

If you feel like you don’t know much about these topics, no worries. Most of our new hires don’t either and that’s why Convergys offers paid training to teach you how to use QuickBooks and help provide awesome customer support.

Our ideal candidate is awesome at the following:

A passion to help those in need; Customer Service Excellence

Strong desire to help and take ownership on seeing things through

Curious, with a desire to always learn more, including strong problem solving skills

Ability to work as a team member, as well as independently with minimal supervision

Effectively communicates, both written and verbally

Troubleshoot basic and routine customer issues that are technical in nature

Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes quickly

Dependable and flexible to rotate shifts, as needed

High school diploma or GED is required and you must be at least 18 years of age

Essential Functions/Core Responsibilities

Assist customers with QuickBooks; research and provide resolution to questions and problems

Troubleshoot issues that are technical in nature; including hardware, software and networking

Solve problems that may be unstructured and require use of conceptual thinking skills

Ensure service delivered to customers meets contractual Key Performance Indicator (‘KPIs’)

Listen attentively to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy and build rapport

Prepare complete and accurate work including appropriately notating accounts as required

Participate in activities designed to improve customer experience and business performance

The Perks include:

Competitive base pay starting at $13.00/hr Plus Monthly Bonus Opportunities

Casual dress attire – no suit, no tie, no worries!

Paid Training

Medical, Dental, & Vision Plans available

Paid Time Off (PTO)

401(k) Savings Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Referral Bonuses

Convergys is an EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer.

To apply, visit: https://convergys.com/career-details.php?id=R1053746