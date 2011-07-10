Convergys is now hiring in Olathe!
Be part of a team dedicated to helping Small Businesses succeed in running their business!
Now Hiring
Technical Customer Service Representative
Convergys is hiring people with a passion for helping small businesses succeed. Convergys customers are small businesses that use QuickBooks to run their business. The Convergys team helps its customers learn how to use QuickBooks to its fullest potential and trouble shoots technical issues. Support topics include how to create an invoice, how to set up payroll and how to reconcile books.
If you feel like you don’t know much about these topics, no worries. Most of our new hires don’t either and that’s why Convergys offers paid training to teach you how to use QuickBooks and help provide awesome customer support.
Our ideal candidate is awesome at the following:
- A passion to help those in need; Customer Service Excellence
- Strong desire to help and take ownership on seeing things through
- Curious, with a desire to always learn more, including strong problem solving skills
- Ability to work as a team member, as well as independently with minimal supervision
- Effectively communicates, both written and verbally
- Troubleshoot basic and routine customer issues that are technical in nature
- Ability to multi-task and adapt to changes quickly
- Dependable and flexible to rotate shifts, as needed
- High school diploma or GED is required and you must be at least 18 years of age
Essential Functions/Core Responsibilities
- Assist customers with QuickBooks; research and provide resolution to questions and problems
- Troubleshoot issues that are technical in nature; including hardware, software and networking
- Solve problems that may be unstructured and require use of conceptual thinking skills
- Ensure service delivered to customers meets contractual Key Performance Indicator (‘KPIs’)
- Listen attentively to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy and build rapport
- Prepare complete and accurate work including appropriately notating accounts as required
- Participate in activities designed to improve customer experience and business performance
The Perks include:
Competitive base pay starting at $13.00/hr Plus Monthly Bonus Opportunities
Casual dress attire – no suit, no tie, no worries!
Paid Training
Medical, Dental, & Vision Plans available
Paid Time Off (PTO)
401(k) Savings Plan
Tuition Reimbursement
Employee Referral Bonuses
Convergys is an EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/Disability Employer.
To apply, visit: https://convergys.com/career-details.php?id=R1053746