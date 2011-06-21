Lakeview Village is a 5-Star, not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Lenexa, KS which offers Long Term Care, Assisted Living and Sub-Acute Rehabilitation.

VISION/MISSION/VALUES

VISION

To be the best place to live, work, and grow.

MISSION

To strengthen the lives of older adults within a faith-based community.

VALUES

Integrity We do what we say.

Growth We cultivate potential.

Optimism We focus on strengths.

Respect We honor the person.

Community We are responsible to each other.

Lakeview Village has been a leader in the Continuing Care Retirement Community for over 50 years. As a long-standing not-for-profit employer in Lenexa, Kansas; it is easy to see why Lakeview Village is the best place to Live, Work and Grow! Please visit our website for a complete listing of open positions. We accept online applications or you can apply in-person at 9100 Park Street, Lenexa, KS. http://www/lakeviewvillage.org/careers/

Being part of the Lakeview Village team offers much more than a paycheck…life at Lakeview is values based, team oriented, energetic and fun!

Do you like to help people? Do you want your career to feel like it is helping others? Consider Lakeview Village!

After helping clients in the Johnson County area for almost 20 years, Lakeview Village is excited to announce the expansion of our Home Health and Private Duty services. As we grow, we are looking to add caring and dedicated individuals to provide quality services in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. OR 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., weekend & on-call requirements

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF YOUR JOB POSITION

The Staff Nurse, under the general supervision of the Home Health Coordinator, provides comprehensive nursing services to individuals and families in the community setting. Emphasis is placed on meeting the needs of persons in their homes, upon promotion and maintenance of health and on early detection and restoration measures.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Completes initial assessment of patient and family to ascertain home care needs including physical, emotional, and mental status.

Responsible for coordinating with primary physician in the development of the medical treatment plan and maintain appropriate communication with the physician as required throughout the course of care.

Responsible for developing and implementing the care plan for the patient and family.

Participates in patient care conference.

Provides direct nursing care procedures to patients, maintaining the highest quality of care for the patient in the home environment.

Updates Primary Physician when necessary, and at least every 62 days.

Responsible for thorough and complete documentation to ensure continuity of care, professional services and the maintenance of accurate legal documents.

Teaches family members and/or significant others patient care skills, accurately assess patient's physical and emotional status, and perform services in compliance with physician orders.

Participate in on-call duties as defined in the On-Call Policy.

Ensure that arrangements for equipment and other necessary items and services are available.

Instructs, supervises, and evaluates, Home Health Aide care provided; at least every two (2) weeks.

Develop and maintain a good working rapport with inter-department personnel and other departments within the facility, to assure that Home Health programs can be properly maintained to meet the needs of facility and residents.



EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, AND PHYSICAL DEMAND



Prior home health experience preferred.

Current CPR certification.

Reliable transportation a must.

Ability to work independently, display a kind, courteous attitude, and work in a team- oriented setting with residents, relatives, staff and others.

Recent acute care experience preferred.

Current State of Kansas nursing license in good standing.



Apply online or in person!

Lakeview Village

9100 Park Street

Lenexa, KS 66215

http://www.lakeviewvillage.org/careers/



Lakeview Village is an Equal Opportunity Employer



This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying this position. Employees may be required to follow other job-related instructions and to perform other job-related duties as requested, subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and standards. Lakeview Village is an Equal Opportunity Employer

We are currently seeking motivated Certified Nurse Aides for Day and Evening Shifts

Day Shift: Monday-Friday, every other weekend 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Evening Shift: Monday-Friday, every other weekend 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

** Shifts may fall on any of the 7 days of the week, shift start & end times may vary by 15-30 minutes **

You may be eligible for up to a $2000 Retention Incentive! Qualified Certified Nurse Aides who accept a full time position may get $2000 distributed quarterly over your first year of service. (See Human Resources for details).

We are looking for Certified Nurse who are reliable, honest and have integrity. Being part of the Lakeview Village team offers much more than a paycheck…life at Lakeview is values based, team oriented, energetic and fun!



Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Kansas is a 5 Star Continuing Care Retirement Community with independent living as well as: 120 bed skilled nursing unit, Short Term Rehab and Assisted Living.

The primary role of Certified Nurse Aides is to provide medical and physical care to the residents of the household/neighborhood to meet their daily needs and enable them to function at the highest possible level. While this care is provided under the leadership of a professional nurse, the caregiver is the residents’ closest advocate in the household.

We offer a generous benefits package that begins the first of the month following 60 days of full-time service.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Attends to all resident personal hygiene and personal care needs, including but not limited to grooming, hygiene, dining and nutritional, mobility, elimination, psychosocial and safety needs

Organizes all supplies necessary to complete the tasks. Supports residents in self-care, and provides care as necessary for those unable to care for their own needs.

Follows universal precautions, proper infection control, sanitation and safety standards of practice in all work and activities

Observes residents closely, identifying changing needs and conditions at first indication, and reports immediately to household nurse, team leader or nursing leadership as appropriate

Participates actively in the resident’s care planning and care conference, serving as the residents' closest advocate in directing their care and honoring their preferences

The caregiver promotes the residents' psychosocial well-being through meaningful relationship building, and works with the household team to meet other social service needs of the resident and of the household, always providing support, friendship and kindness for each of the household members

The caregiver assists with planning and facilitates social activities for residents of the household/neighborhood which provide meaningful ways to spend time as recreation, exercise, relationship building and fun.

Responsible for meeting the residents nutritional needs by assisting them into the dining room at their choice of time, assist them with snacks as indicated by their care plan, and providing them fresh fluid of choice at their bedside.

Provide the appropriate level of care when providing or assisting the residents with their ADL’s. (bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, walking)

Provide the resident a relaxing spa bathing experience at the residents preferred bathing time

Assist resident with providing AM or PM care when the resident is ready to either wake for the day, or go to sleep. All residents are allowed to sleep and wake according to their preferences.

Follow Sleep First Policy.

Turn and reposition residents according to plan of care

Remove trash, linens, and all equipment at the time of leaving the residents room

Chart bowel and bladder (chart number of BM’s – not if continent or not) and ADL’s.

Empty foley catheters, give I & O and assigned VS to nurse.

Relieve staff members by providing coverage on floor during breaks, mealtime and bathing assignments.

Ensure that resident’s rights to fair and equitable treatment, self-determination, individuality, privacy, property, and civil rights, including the right to wage complaints are followed.

All other duties as assigned by your supervisor or person in charge.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, AND PHYSICAL DEMAND

Graduate of a state approved program for nursing assistants. Must be a Certified Nursing Assistant in the State of Kansas

Demonstrated ability to lift 75 pounds with the assistance of one other person.

Ability to lift up to 30 pounds, 5% of the time.

Ability to lift up to 25 pounds, 50% of the time.

Ability to work independently, display a kind, courteous attitude, and work in a team oriented setting with residents, relatives, staff, and others.

Ability to speak, understand, and read English when performing work duties that require this need.

Job descriptions in no way state or imply that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying this position. Employees may be required to follow other job-related instructions and to perform other job-related duties as requested, subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and standards.

Lakeview Village is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply online or in person!



http://www.lakeviewvillage.org/careers/