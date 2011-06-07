School/Church closings - KCTV5

School Closings and Delays

No Closings Or Delays To Report

Submission to closings service

KCTV5 accepts the following for submission to our closings service: schools K-12, colleges, universities, trade schools, meals on wheels programs and some governmental closings.

At this time, we do NOT accept day cares or private businesses. KCTV5 has had a recent change in its closings procedure. We no longer take closings from SCHOOLS OR CHURCHES by email or telephone calls directly to the KCTV5 News Desk.

You must be signed up to participate in our automated telephone closings process. Submission forms are below. We do NOT accept closing notifications through the on-line forms and these forms are NOT for individual viewers to sign-up.

These forms are only intended for SCHOOL, CHURCH ADMINISTRATORS and MEALS ON WHEELS PROGRAMS to sign-up for our database. If you are an entity that is not a school, church or Meals on Wheels program, you can proceed as you have in the past. Once you sign up, station personnel will email you about our automated telephone closings process, complete with secure codes.

If you are signing up to be part of our process on a bad weather day, the volume of requests might be large, so we ask patience. We advise that you not wait until a snow day to submit for acceptance to our automated telephone closings process. Thank you.

  • Automated School Closings Sign-Up

    KCTV5 is asking all schools that would like to sign-up for our automated closings system, please fill out the following form. This form is not for individual viewers to sign up. It is only intended for schools. If you have filled out this form before, please don't fill it out again. If you have misplaced or lost your procedures and codes, please email KCTV.Closings@kctv5.com.

  • Automated Church Closings Sign-Up

    KCTV5 is asking all churches that would like to sign-up for our automated closings system, please fill out the following form. This form is not for individual viewers to sign up. It is only intended for churches. If you have filled out this form before, please don't fill it out again. If you have misplaced or lost your procedures and codes, please email kcclosings@kctv5.com.

  • Meals on Wheels Sign-Up

    KCTV5 is asking all Meals on Wheels delivery programs that would like to sign-up for our closings system, please fill out the following form. This form is not for individual viewers to sign up. It is only intended for the delivery program. If you have filled out this form before, please don't fill it out again. If you have misplaced or lost your procedures and codes, please email KCTV.Closings@kctv5.com.

