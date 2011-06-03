The Kansas City Royals celebrated as if they had won a game.More >
Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday for their first victory of the season.
Francisco Liriano pitched into the seventh inning in his Detroit debut and Victor Martinez drove in three runs to give the Tigers their first win of the season, 6-1 over the Kansas City Royals on a chilly Monday.
One of the most compelling players in all of baseball over the past two years has been Kansas City's Whit Merrifield.
Due to concerns about today's weather, the Royals have decided to postpone their game against the White Sox.
Wellington Castillo delivered a go-ahead two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night.
Opening Day offers hope to fans of all teams - including the Kansas City Royals.
Matt Davidson became the fourth player in major league history to homer three times on opening day, the White Sox went deep six times total and Chicago routed the Kansas City Royals 14-7.
The Kansas City Royals honored fallen Clinton, MO police officer Christopher Ryan Morton before Thursday's opening game of the 2018 MLB season.
Spring training's over, the weather's heating up and allergy season is kicking into full form.
The pitching matchup between Danny Duffy and James Shields offers a glimpse into the Royals' past, while showcasing the very remains of the pitcher Duffy has long hoped to become, and now needs to become.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will miss the first month to six weeks of the season.
The Royals will host the White Sox for Opening Day on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 3:15 p.m. The parking lot will open at 9 a.m. with gates to the stadium opening at 1 p.m.
With the news of Royals catcher Salvador Perez's injury, the Opening Day lineup will look a little more different.
As the Royals and White Sox prepare to open a three-game series, here are some things to know.
The Royals starting rotation should offer tangible hope for Kansas City in 2018, with five reliable pitchers primed to take either the next step up or rebound from a disappointing 2017 campaign.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy made an early exit in his final spring tuneup Saturday because of shoulder tightness, but said he's certain he will be OK to pitch on opening day.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy made an early exit in his final spring tuneup Saturday because of shoulder tightness, but said he's certain he will be OK to pitch on opening day.
This was supposed to be the season that the Kansas City Royals, after spending the last half decade in contention, were finally forced to rebuild as their core group of players hit free agency. Turns out half of them came back.
The 2018 season is expected by many to produce the lowest win total in Kansas City in at least five years, but Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Steve Cannella said Royals fans should still feel optimistic about the long-term direction of the club.
The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has optioned pitchers Miguel Almonte, Sam Gaviglio and Trevor Oaks, catcher Cam Gallagher and infielder Ramón Torres to Omaha (AAA).
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm to a one-year Major League contract for the 2018 season.
Actor Jim Caviezel has played Jesus and golfer Bobby Jones on the big screen. On Wednesday, he portrayed Kansas City Royals bench coach Dale Sveum.
Salvador Perez caught 115 games last year, his fewest since 2012. The five-time All-Star for the Kansas City Royals went on the disabled list for the first time since 2013, due to a strained intercostal muscle.
This means if you want to watch those games on mobile, desktop or TV, you'll need to log into Facebook first.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The Kansas City Royals have signed third baseman Mike Moustakas to a one-year contract with a mutual option for the 2019 season.
Mike Moustakas is staying with the Kansas City Royals in a surprising turn dictated by a historically slow free-agent market.
The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2018 Major League contracts with several players
Kansas City Royals fans have the opportunity to stack the American League All-Star Team.
The Kansas City Royals success has meant different things to different people but, for one young Kansas City man, the team's broadcasts have been very special.
