  • Ohtani homers again, Cozart lifts Angels over Indians in 13

    Shohei Ohtani hit his second homer in two games at Angel Stadium in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.More >
  • Steady relief: Rays use bullpen in place of No 4 starter

    Rejecting baseball tradition, the Tampa Bay Rays plan to regularly use relievers on short notice to combine for a turn in their starting rotation.More >
  • LEADING OFF: Fenway opener; Strasburg vs deGrom; Dozier hot

    LEADING OFF: Opening day at Fenway Park; Strasburg vs deGrom; Dozier swinging hot bat in cold weather; Wainwright off DL to deal for Cards in home opener.More >
    Shohei Ohtani hit his second homer in two games at Angel Stadium in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians.More >
  • 76ers win 12th straight, eliminate Pistons 115-108

    76ers win 12th straight, eliminate Pistons 115-108

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:39:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) reaches for the ball on Detroit Pistons forward Henry Ellenson (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington (33) reaches for the ball on Detroit Pistons forward Henry Ellenson (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Detroit.
    JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons.More >
    JJ Redick scored 25 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their 12th straight game, eliminating Detroit from playoff contention with a 115-108 victory over the Pistons.More >

    Rejecting baseball tradition, the Tampa Bay Rays plan to regularly use relievers on short notice to combine for a turn in their starting rotation.More >
