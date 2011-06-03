Missouri Western board approves contract to keep Chiefs training camp in St. Joe through 2019 Kansas City has held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western every year since 2010 when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years. (KCTV5) Tuesday, May 29, 2018 12:47 PM EDT Updated: In a board poll by telephone, the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors Tuesday formally approved a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to keep the NFL team’s training camp in St. Joseph for the 2018 season. More>>

Chiefs, first pick Breeland Speaks agree to deal (AP File Photo) Thursday, May 24, 2018 4:17 PM EDT Updated: The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Breeland Speaks, their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Speaks was a defensive end for Mississippi. He was selected with the 46th pick of the NFL Draft. During his senior season with Ole Miss, he played at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions, finishing the year with 67 tackles and seven sacks. We have signed draft selection Breeland Speaks (LB - Mississippi). ?? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MBCZ8A...

Tony Gonzalez to be enshrined into Chiefs Hall of Fame in December Wednesday, May 23, 2018 11:51 AM EDT Updated: Former Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will be enshrinement into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at Arrowhead Stadium in December.

Ex-Chiefs player says police knew gun charge was based on lie The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene the day charges against him were reported. (KCTV) Thursday, May 10, 2018 1:11 PM EDT Updated: A former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker says in a lawsuit that police and prosecutors in New Jersey knew a shooter had lied about getting a weapon from the player but charged him anyway.