Chiefs lineman Duvernay-Tardif graduates from med school

Updated:

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can finally put away the medical books for a while and spend all his free time studying up his playbook.

Missouri Western board approves contract to keep Chiefs training camp in St. Joe through 2019

Kansas City has held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western every year since 2010 when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years. (KCTV5) Kansas City has held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western every year since 2010 when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years. (KCTV5)
Updated:

In a board poll by telephone, the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors Tuesday formally approved a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to keep the NFL team’s training camp in St. Joseph for the 2018 season. 

Chiefs, first pick Breeland Speaks agree to deal

(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)
Updated:

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Breeland Speaks, their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.  Speaks was a defensive end for Mississippi. He was selected with the 46th pick of the NFL Draft.  During his senior season with Ole Miss, he played at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions, finishing the year with 67 tackles and seven sacks.  We have signed draft selection Breeland Speaks (LB - Mississippi). ?? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MBCZ8A... More>>

Tony Gonzalez to be enshrined into Chiefs Hall of Fame in December

Updated:

Former Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will be enshrinement into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at Arrowhead Stadium in December.

Chiefs' tight end Harris suspended for opening week of season

(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)
Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will be suspended for the first week of the season. 

Ex-Chiefs player says police knew gun charge was based on lie

The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene the day charges against him were reported. (KCTV) The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene the day charges against him were reported. (KCTV)
Updated:

A former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker says in a lawsuit that police and prosecutors in New Jersey knew a shooter had lied about getting a weapon from the player but charged him anyway.

Chiefs announce hires, promotions for personnel staff

(File photo) (File photo)
Updated:

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several promotions to its personnel staff. 

Report: Former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson signs with Raiders

During his 13 seasons in Kansas City, Johnson recorded 938 tackles, a franchise record. (AP) During his 13 seasons in Kansas City, Johnson recorded 938 tackles, a franchise record. (AP)
Updated:

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from NFL Media's Michael Silver.

