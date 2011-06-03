Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can finally put away the medical books for a while and spend all his free time studying up his playbook.
Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can finally put away the medical books for a while and spend all his free time studying up his playbook.More>>
In a board poll by telephone, the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors Tuesday formally approved a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to keep the NFL team’s training camp in St. Joseph for the 2018 season.
In a board poll by telephone, the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors Tuesday formally approved a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to keep the NFL team’s training camp in St. Joseph for the 2018 season.More>>
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Breeland Speaks, their first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Speaks was a defensive end for Mississippi. He was selected with the 46th pick of the NFL Draft. During his senior season with Ole Miss, he played at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions, finishing the year with 67 tackles and seven sacks. We have signed draft selection Breeland Speaks (LB - Mississippi). ?? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MBCZ8A... More>>
Former Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will be enshrinement into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at Arrowhead Stadium in December.
Former Chiefs tight end and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez will be enshrinement into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at Arrowhead Stadium in December.More>>
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will be suspended for the first week of the season.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will be suspended for the first week of the season.More>>
A former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker says in a lawsuit that police and prosecutors in New Jersey knew a shooter had lied about getting a weapon from the player but charged him anyway.
A former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker says in a lawsuit that police and prosecutors in New Jersey knew a shooter had lied about getting a weapon from the player but charged him anyway.More>>
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several promotions to its personnel staff.
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced several promotions to its personnel staff.More>>
Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from NFL Media's Michael Silver.
Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson has signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from NFL Media's Michael Silver.More>>