A child suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue.
Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead and a vehicle went into a house in the Northland.
Have you enjoyed this cooler than average weather for June? If so, Gary Amble has some good news for you.
An owner of a local business is hoping the community can step forward and assist him in locating thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from him on Saturday night.
Officials say a house fire that happened on Saturday morning was set on purpose to destroy evidence of a burglary that happened beforehand.
A bicyclist has died after crashing in the Tour of Kansas City event.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a state budget for the next two years that will use a $1.2 billion income tax increase to fund government and schools, but he complained about "excessive spending."
We are just over a week away from Independence Day celebrations and, while fireworks are fun, they can be dangerous. National figures show that, around the Fourth of July, 230 people a day go to the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries.
The cool down continues Sunday. There's a good chance that no one will see 80 degrees today. Highs in the Metro will only reach the middle 70s. Anyone who doesn't like this cool weather will have to wait at least a couple more days before temperatures get back to normal.
Kansas City families who have lost loved ones to violence will soon have a way to remember them forever.
If you were anywhere near Harrisonville on Saturday, you may very well have been able to smell some serious barbecue that was being cooked to raise money for Officer Thomas Wagstaff.
Fourteen thousand people were without power in Kansas City, this morning, according to Kansas City Power & Light. The majority of those were in Clay County.
One person is in serious condition following a two-vehicle accident in Olathe early Sunday morning.
Local Republicans held the Annual Olathe Republican Party Picnic on Saturday.
Jason Vargas picked up his major league-leading 11th victory as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. More>>
Big Slick weekend continued on Saturday with the stars making a morning appearance in Overland Park.
A backhoe on a flatbed truck hit and damaged a bridge at Highway 169 and Barry Road, causing closures and traffic issues.
Senator Claire McCaskill says that the Affordable Care Act isn't perfect, but she advocates for fixing it instead of replacing it with something she says will harm too many Americans.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for crimes he committed on May 4, almost two months ago.
A new movie on the big screen serves up intrigue, espionage, and a bit of romance. Trey Hock with Scene Stealers reviews "The Exception" on KCTV5 News This Morning with Natalie Davis.
A car was found blocks away after it was stolen at gunpoint in Raytown in the area of 87th Street and James A. Reed Road.
One person has been killed after being hit by an SUV that was going the wrong way on the interstate.
A bomb threat closed the Mizzou Recreation Center on Friday night.
Rodney Lawson has spent his week replacing car windows because, a week ago, he was among the dozens of Raytown residents whose cars were broken into.
A transitional housing facility that helps homeless people get back on their feet was targeted by thieves on Wednesday.
Governor Eric Greitens has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor a firefighter who passed away recently.
A Kansas City mother, who police say leaped into the Missouri River earlier this month trying to take her own life, is now charged in connection with her 8-year-old son's death.
Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead and a vehicle went into a house in the Northland.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
One person is in serious condition following a two-vehicle accident in Olathe early Sunday morning.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A bicyclist has died after crashing in the Tour of Kansas City event.More >
Officials say a house fire that happened on Saturday morning was set on purpose to destroy evidence of a burglary that happened beforehand.More >
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for crimes he committed on May 4, almost two months ago.More >
Fire crews are working a massive fire on Southwest Boulevard on Interstate 35. It's a three-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse building that used to be Friday's Only Furniture Outlet.More >
A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning, killing one man and injuring 8 people in what police are investigating as a terrorist incident.More >
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.More >
The list of the world's highest-paid celebrities just dropped. See how much these stars earned.More >
Check out some the best moments from Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals in this slideshow!More >
Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition.More >
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >
There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.More >
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to Nebraska and Iowa and toured Union Pacific's railyard in central Nebraska. Zuckerberg also attended part of the Heartland Pride Festival in Omaha on Saturday and stopped in several Iowa towns as part of a tour of the area.More >
Making a final push, President Donald Trump said he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on a health overhaul to replace "the dead carcass of Obamacare."More >
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
Chris Young, Kansas City's winning pitcher in the 2015 World Series opener, had been designated for assignment.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs might have the loudest fans in the NFL, but apparently, that didn't do anything to help the the team's ranking in a recent study of NFL fans.More >
Keith Loneker, the former Kansas offensive lineman who spent three years in the NFL before becoming a modestly successful actor, died Thursday. He was 46.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs signed Head Coach Andy Reid to a contract extension with the club Thursday afternoon.More >
It was a big day for the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats basketball programs, as three players were selected in the Top 35 of the NBA Draft.More >
The Phoenix Suns selected small forward Josh Jackson of Kansas with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday.More >
Our contests are where viewer loyalty and great offers meet. KCTV5 and KSMO partner with local businesses to bring you fun and exciting opportunities to win prizes and experiences.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >
Raw video was captured by a CBS46 viewer at the scene of a carjacking a crash in midtown Atlanta.More >
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] Troup County police has provided raw video of a shootout between a man and one of its deputies.More >
Surveillance footage appears to show a teacher knocking down a student in the hallway at school. The teacher has since resigned.More >
