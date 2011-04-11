Kansas City, Breaking News, Weather, Sports | Missouri, Kansas - KCTV5

Latest Headlines

(KCTV5) (KCTV5)

Child suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Wheeling Avenue

Updated:

A child suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue. 

More>>

More News

Police investigating after teen dies, car goes into house

The incident happened in the 400 block of N. Kentucky Ave. (KCTV) The incident happened in the 400 block of N. Kentucky Ave. (KCTV)
Updated:

Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead and a vehicle went into a house in the Northland. 

More>>

StormTrack 5 Forecast: Cool weather to remain in the metro to begin the week

Have you enjoyed this cooler than average weather for June? If so, Gary Amble has some good news for you. 

More>>

Kansas City business robbed of $250K worth of tools

On Saturday evening, someone stole the busienss' trailer that included approximately $250,000 worth of tools and 40 dealership keys to vehicles. (Submitted) On Saturday evening, someone stole the busienss' trailer that included approximately $250,000 worth of tools and 40 dealership keys to vehicles. (Submitted)
Updated:

An owner of a local business is hoping the community can step forward and assist him in locating thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from him on Saturday night. 

More>>

Early morning fire set to cover Lee's Summit burglary

The house in Lee's Summit was set on fire after a burglary in order to destroy evidence of the crime, according to authorities. (KCTV) The house in Lee's Summit was set on fire after a burglary in order to destroy evidence of the crime, according to authorities. (KCTV)
Updated:

Officials say a house fire that happened on Saturday morning was set on purpose to destroy evidence of a burglary that happened beforehand.

More>>

Bicyclist dies after wreck in Tour of Kansas City event

http://www.tourofkc.com/ http://www.tourofkc.com/
Updated:

A bicyclist has died after crashing in the Tour of Kansas City event. 

More>>

Kansas Gov. Brownback signs $15.6 billion state budget

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. (AP) Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. (AP)

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a state budget for the next two years that will use a $1.2 billion income tax increase to fund government and schools, but he complained about "excessive spending."

More>>

Doctor talks about the dangers of fireworks

We are just over a week away from Independence Day celebrations and, while fireworks are fun, they can be dangerous. National figures show that, around the Fourth of July, 230 people a day go to the emergency room with fireworks-related injuries. 

More>>

Ronelle Williams has your StormTrack5 Forecast

The cool down continues Sunday. There's a good chance that no one will see 80 degrees today. Highs in the Metro will only reach the middle 70s. Anyone who doesn't like this cool weather will have to wait at least a couple more days before temperatures get back to normal.

More>>

Families who’ve lost loved ones to violence work to create memorial

A piece of concept art for the victims' memorial. (Submitted to KCTV) A piece of concept art for the victims' memorial. (Submitted to KCTV)
Updated:

Kansas City families who have lost loved ones to violence will soon have a way to remember them forever.

More>>

Barbecue competition held to raise money for Officer Wagstaff

All the proceeds go to Wagstaff and his family. (KCTV) All the proceeds go to Wagstaff and his family. (KCTV)
Updated:

If you were anywhere near Harrisonville on Saturday, you may very well have been able to smell some serious barbecue that was being cooked to raise money for Officer Thomas Wagstaff.

More>>

More than 10,000 were without power in Clay County on Sunday morning

(Credit: KCP&L) (Credit: KCP&L)
Updated:

Fourteen thousand people were without power in Kansas City, this morning, according to Kansas City Power & Light. The majority of those were in Clay County.

More>>

Person injured, trapped in car after rollover accident in Olathe

(KCTV) (KCTV)
Updated:

One person is in serious condition following a two-vehicle accident in Olathe early Sunday morning.

More>>

Local Republicans hold annual picnic in Olathe

Local Republicans held the Annual Olathe Republican Party Picnic on Saturday. 

More>>

Vargas earns 11th win as Royals top Blue Jays 3-2

Updated:

Jason Vargas picked up his major league-leading 11th victory as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. More>>

Big Slick Weekend continues; celebrities make appearance in Overland Park

Big Slick weekend continued on Saturday with the stars making a morning appearance in Overland Park. 

More>>

Backhoe on flatbed truck hits, damages Barry Road Bridge

A commercial vehicle has hit and damaged a bridge at Highway 169 and Barry Road.  (KCTV) A commercial vehicle has hit and damaged a bridge at Highway 169 and Barry Road.  (KCTV)
Updated:

A backhoe on a flatbed truck hit and damaged a bridge at Highway 169 and Barry Road, causing closures and traffic issues.

More>>

McCaskill, locals weigh in on healthcare bill

McCaskill rallied healthcare providers, the elderly, and those with disabilities on Saturday. (KCTV) McCaskill rallied healthcare providers, the elderly, and those with disabilities on Saturday. (KCTV)
Updated:

Senator Claire McCaskill says that the Affordable Care Act isn't perfect, but she advocates for fixing it instead of replacing it with something she says will harm too many Americans.

More>>

Shawnee man arrested after almost 2 months

Deontae Hooks' mugshot. (KCTV) Deontae Hooks' mugshot. (KCTV)
Updated:

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for crimes he committed on May 4, almost two months ago.

More>>

Movie review: 'The Exception'

A new movie on the big screen serves up intrigue, espionage, and a bit of romance. Trey Hock with Scene Stealers reviews "The Exception" on KCTV5 News This Morning with Natalie Davis.

More>>

Car found blocks away after carjacking in Raytown

File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
Updated:

A car was found blocks away after it was stolen at gunpoint in Raytown in the area of 87th Street and James A. Reed Road.

More>>

1 killed in wrong-way crash at I-635, Leavenworth Road

The scene of the crash as seen from a Kansas City Scout camera. (KCTV) The scene of the crash as seen from a Kansas City Scout camera. (KCTV)
Updated:

One person has been killed after being hit by an SUV that was going the wrong way on the interstate.

More>>

Bomb threat closes Mizzou Recreation Center

File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
Updated:

A bomb threat closed the Mizzou Recreation Center on Friday night.

More>>

Raytown residents ask for more streetlights to prevent crime

(KCTV) (KCTV)
Updated:

Rodney Lawson has spent his week replacing car windows because, a week ago, he was among the dozens of Raytown residents whose cars were broken into.

More>>

$1,200 in equipment stolen from transitional housing nonprofit

The thief pulled up, broke into the shed and stole $1,200 in equipment. (KCTV) The thief pulled up, broke into the shed and stole $1,200 in equipment. (KCTV)
Updated:

A transitional housing facility that helps homeless people get back on their feet was targeted by thieves on Wednesday.

More>>

Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff in Lafayette Co. to honor firefighter

Jeff Sanders. (KCTV) Jeff Sanders. (KCTV)
Updated:

Governor Eric Greitens has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor a firefighter who passed away recently.

More>>

Kansas City mom who attempted suicide charged in connection with 8-year-old son's death

Updated:

A Kansas City mother, who police say leaped into the Missouri River earlier this month trying to take her own life, is now charged in connection with her 8-year-old son's death.

More>>

  • US & World NewsMore>>

  • WATCH: History of fireworks

    WATCH: History of fireworks

    (MEREDITH Image)(MEREDITH Image)

    Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition. 

    More >

    Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition. 

    More >

  • Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

    Bruno Mars wins his 1st BET Award for R&B artist

    runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)runo Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

    More >

    Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."

    More >

  • Why the White House has two press teams

    Why the White House has two press teams

    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

    There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.

    More >

    There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.

    More >
    •   

  • KCTV5 Features and ContestsMore>>

  • The Rant

    The Rant

    Get it off your chest! Let all of Kansas City know what is on your mind. KCTV5 News will then take and air your comments.More >
    Get it off your chest! Let all of Kansas City know what is on your mind. KCTV5 News will then take and air your comments.More >

  • Contests

    Contests

    Our contests are where viewer loyalty and great offers meet. KCTV5 and KSMO partner with local businesses to bring you fun and exciting opportunities to win prizes and experiences.

    More >

    Our contests are where viewer loyalty and great offers meet. KCTV5 and KSMO partner with local businesses to bring you fun and exciting opportunities to win prizes and experiences.

    More >

Weather Alert

Weather
KCTV5 Newscast Livestream

Watch KCTV5 News

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Connect with KCTV5
Events Calendar
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.